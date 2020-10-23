|
|
|
ASHFORD Carl Passed away on
Tuesday 6th October 2020
aged 93 years.
He will be greatly missed by Elizabeth, his wife of 68 years, his 3 children, Graham, Elaine and David,
7 grandchildren and
2 great grandchildren
and all who knew him.
A private cremation service will take place at Canley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations, if desired, direct to
The Royal British Legion or
Kenilworth Stroke Group,
c/o 1 Kineton Road, Kenilworth
CV8 2AW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 23, 2020