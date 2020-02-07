Home

Goldstraw Carol Ann Passed away peacefully on 18th January, 2020,
aged 74 years.
Beloved wife of Alan,
sister to Bernard and the late Daphne, sister in law to Margaret
and a much loved aunty.
Sadly missed by all her family
and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
South Chapel on Thursday 13th February at 3.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St Margaret's Church,
2 Church Close, Whitnash,
Leamington Spa CV31 2HJ.
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 7, 2020
