|
|
|
KING Celia Much loved sister of Jean, dearly loved Aunt of David, Peter and Rich
and treasured Great-Aunt of Ellie, Michael, Sarah and George,
passed away peacefully on
August 12th 2020, aged 70 years.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and her many friends.
Under the current restrictions a private funeral service will be held at
St. Mary the Virgin Church, Stoneleigh on 8th September at 11:00am. Donations in memory of Celia, if desired, via justgiving.com/fundraising/celiaking
or directly to Myeloma UK,
22 Logie Mill, Edinburgh, EH7 4HG.
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 28, 2020