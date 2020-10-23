|
Fryer Charles William (Bill) Passed away peacefully
at Warwick Hospital on
13th October 2020, aged 82 years.
Father to Liesl and Kevin Fryer,
and Grandad to Jessica Fryer.
He will be greatly missed by all
who knew and loved him.
Funeral service will take place at
Oakley Wood Crematorium on Thursday 29th October 2020
at 9.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for
Cancer Research may be left in the collection box available at the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 23, 2020