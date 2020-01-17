|
HARRISON Charles Frederick Sadly passed away on
27th December 2019,
aged 86.
Beloved husband to Jackie,
doting father to Stephen, Calvin and Craig. Much loved Grandfather to Kyle, Timothy, Joel, Gawain, Adam and
Harry and Great Grandfather to Erin.
He will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Funeral service to take place at
Oakley Wood Crematorium
(South Chapel) on 31st January 2020
at 10.30am and after at
The Warwick Arms Hotel, Warwick.
Family flowers only, donations if
desired to Cancer Research UK
and The Fire Fighters Charity sent
c/o W G Rathbone Funeral Directors,
6 High Street, Warwick CV34 4AP
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 17, 2020