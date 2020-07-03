|
|
|
Hodgetts Charles "Rod" Passed away on
19th June 2020, aged 92 years.
Beloved Husband of Joyce and
much loved Dad of Rachel and Richard.
Rod will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Due to the current restrictions, there will be a private funeral service at
St. Mary Magdalene Church, Lillington, on Wednesday 8th July 2020 at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be sent
to The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 3, 2020