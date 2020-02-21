|
THACKERY Charles Robert Passed away peacefully
at home on Monday 10th February 2020, aged 89.
He was Head Principal of North Leamington School from 1977 until his retirement and successfully managed the merging of three very different schools: Blackdown High School, Leamington College for Girls and Leamington College for Boys.
He is survived by his wife, Valerie,
two children and six grandchildren.
The funeral will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel
on Wednesday 4th March, 12 noon.
Funeral flowers, if desired, can
be delivered to H J Dawson.
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 21, 2020