Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Thackery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Thackery

Notice Condolences

Charles Thackery Notice
THACKERY Charles Robert Passed away peacefully
at home on Monday 10th February 2020, aged 89.
He was Head Principal of North Leamington School from 1977 until his retirement and successfully managed the merging of three very different schools: Blackdown High School, Leamington College for Girls and Leamington College for Boys.
He is survived by his wife, Valerie,
two children and six grandchildren.
The funeral will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel
on Wednesday 4th March, 12 noon.
Funeral flowers, if desired, can
be delivered to H J Dawson.
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -