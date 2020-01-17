Home

Franklin Chris Peacefully in Warwick Hospital
on 5th January 2020,
aged 75 years.
Beloved wife of Carol,
Dad to Iain and Jason and
Grandad to Ben and Jess.
Funeral service tales place at
Oakley Wood Crematorium
(South Chapel)
on Friday 31st January at 1.30 p.m.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu (to be divided between
'Dogs Trust' and the 'Warwicks. & Northants. Air Ambulance')
may be sent c/o
R. Locke and Son,
The Precinct, Wellesbourne,
CV35 9NL.
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 17, 2020
