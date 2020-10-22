Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christa-Maria Cross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christa-Maria Cross

Notice Condolences

Christa-Maria Cross Notice
CROSS Christa-Maria Agnes
(née Ciba)
29 November 1926 - 15 October 2020

Passed away peacefully in
Warwick Hospital, aged 93 years.

Beloved wife of the late Bernard.
Much loved Mum of Michael, Margarete, Monica, Elisabeth and Barbara, as well as Oma to
13 grandchildren, and Ur-Oma to
6 great grandchildren.

Private funeral due to Covid conditions.

Family flowers only please.

Charitable donations if desired,
in Christa's memory, to the
Salvation Army may be made via
H J Dawson Funeral Directors (Leamington Spa)
Tel: 01926 427464
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -