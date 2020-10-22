|
|
|
CROSS Christa-Maria Agnes
(née Ciba)
29 November 1926 - 15 October 2020
Passed away peacefully in
Warwick Hospital, aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bernard.
Much loved Mum of Michael, Margarete, Monica, Elisabeth and Barbara, as well as Oma to
13 grandchildren, and Ur-Oma to
6 great grandchildren.
Private funeral due to Covid conditions.
Family flowers only please.
Charitable donations if desired,
in Christa's memory, to the
Salvation Army may be made via
H J Dawson Funeral Directors (Leamington Spa)
Tel: 01926 427464
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 22, 2020