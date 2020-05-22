Home

BARTLETT Christine
formerly KELLY Died on 5th May 2020 aged 64 years, beloved wife of Pip, proud Mother of Liam , Mother in law to Jo and Nanny to Penny, Daughter of the late Arthur and Annette, big sister of the late Grahame and the late Michael.
A private family funeral will be held at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
a memorial service to celebrate Christine's life will be arranged
when possible.
Enquires to Henry Ison and Son,
2 Leam Terrace Leamington Spa,
CV31 1BB, Tel 01926 339444.
Published in Leamington Courier on May 22, 2020
