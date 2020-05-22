Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Burnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Burnell

Notice Condolences

Christine Burnell Notice
BURNELL Christine Ann
(Formerly BOUSIE)
(née SMITH) Passed away peacefully at home on 15th May 2020 surrounded by love. Adored mum to Louisa, Natasha and Sebastian. Funeral Service to be held 29th May 2020 at 2.00 pm at St James Church, Southam. Due to current restrictions it will be a graveside service attended by immediate family only.
Family flowers only.
Donations in mums memory to MNDA,
a charity close to
mums heart, via
W Goodwin & Sons,
38 Coventry Street, Southam, CV47 0EP.
Published in Leamington Courier on May 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -