BURNELL Christine Ann
(Formerly BOUSIE)
(née SMITH) Passed away peacefully at home on 15th May 2020 surrounded by love. Adored mum to Louisa, Natasha and Sebastian. Funeral Service to be held 29th May 2020 at 2.00 pm at St James Church, Southam. Due to current restrictions it will be a graveside service attended by immediate family only.
Family flowers only.
Donations in mums memory to MNDA,
a charity close to
mums heart, via
W Goodwin & Sons,
38 Coventry Street, Southam, CV47 0EP.
Published in Leamington Courier on May 22, 2020