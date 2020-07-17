|
|
|
EDKINS Christine Jean
'Jean'
Nee Haydon Passed away peacefully
on the 5th July 2020 at
Priors House Care Home
Leamington Spa, aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of Don ( Deceased),
Jean will be sadly missed by
her family and friends.
Due to the current circumstances the family are holding a private funeral service on Thursday 23rd July at
Oakley Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Jean may be made to the Alzheimer's Society
and these can be sent directly
to the charity.
A special thanks to all the staff at Priors House Care Home for looking after Jean during the last three years.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 17, 2020