|
|
|
Martin Christine Dearly beloved wife of Charles and much loved mother of Jackie,
grandson Louis and son in law Neal.
Christine sadly passed away peacefully at home on the 19th March 2020.
She will be deeply missed by
her family and friends.
Cremation is to take place on the
9th April but due to the coronavirus precautions only close
family will be able to attend.
A celebration of remembrance and of Christine's wonderful life will be
held at a future date.
Co-op Funeral Care, Kenilworth
Published in Leamington Courier on Apr. 3, 2020