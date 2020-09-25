|
|
|
Eccles Christopher
Passed away peacefully in hospital on 1st August 2020, aged 71 years.
He will be sadly missed by his brother Paul, his sisters Silvia and Margaret,
his work colleagues and dear friends.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions,
the funeral service will be streamed live; please text your email address to (07983) 922 008 and a link will be forwarded to you, 24 hours beforehand, to enable you
to watch the service.
No flowers, please; donations in lieu may be made directly to Age U.K.
(Charity No. 1090007).
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 25, 2020