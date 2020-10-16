|
|
|
HOGAN Christopher Joseph Passed away peacefully on
6th October 2020, aged 88.
Very much adored by his loving Daughter Jackie, Son in Law Sean, Grandchildren Samantha, Sean and Florrie, Samantha's partner Karlton, and Sean's wife Laura also his
Great Grandchildren Carter,
Sabella, Ava, Elsie and Jemima,
his Brothers, Sisters and
their families in England, Ireland, Australia and America and
his dear friends.
He will be greatly missed.
A funeral service will take place at
St Joseph's Church, Whitnash
at 11.00am on Thursday 22nd October.
Followed by burial at Leamington Spa Cemetery, Brunswick Street.
Please join the family for refreshments at the St. Patrick's Irish Club,
Adelaide Road.
Flowers are welcome.
All enquiries:
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 16, 2020