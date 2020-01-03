|
|
|
Bennett Clifford Passed away peacefully at home on 23rd December 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband to Sheila,
much loved father of Jacqueline and David, loving father-in-law of
Steve and Carla, cherished grandfather of Lesleyanne, Philip, Anthony, Mark, John and their partners and great-grandfather of Summer, Ted, Millie and Michael.
No longer in our lives to share
but in our hearts you'll always be there.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral service for Clifford which will be held at
Cannon Hill Chapel,
Canley Crematorium, Coventry,
CV4 7DF on Monday 13th January commencing at 3pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations appreciated to the Shakespeare Hospice at Home, Stratford upon Avon.
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 3, 2020