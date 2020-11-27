Home

REID Constance May
(née Watts) Connie, beloved wife of Jack (deceased), mother to Jill and Heather, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away peacefully at Abbey Park Nursing Home on 19th November 2020 aged 97.
Private funeral on Thursday 10th December at 10.00am at St Martin-In-The Fields Church, Coventry, followed by cremation at Canley Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations in Connie's memory to St Martin-In-The-Fields Church, Coventry c/o The co-operative funeralcare, 46 Kenpas Highway, Coventry, CV3 6BP
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 27, 2020
