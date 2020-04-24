Home

Rollins Daniel Joseph Passed away on 13th April 2020 after battling a serious illness for 2 years.
He fought with bravery, courage and kept his sense of humour till the end.
Although we are heartbroken
we are so immensely proud
of him and his fight.
With love from wife Emma Rollins and his two children Joshua and Noah.
His mother Lynn Rollins, brother Jake Rollins, sister in law Kirsty Rollins and his niece Ava and nephew Jude.
Uncle Graham, Auntie Ann
and cousin Francesca.
Forever in our memory. X
Published in Leamington Courier on Apr. 24, 2020
