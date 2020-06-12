Home

Boulton Rev David Roger Passed away peacefully at home
on Tuesday 26th May 2020,
aged 69 years.

A beloved husband to Gail,
much loved father of Zoe,
dear brother of Carole Copland,
and the late Gilbert Boulton.

He will be greatly missed by all
who knew and loved him.

Due to the current circumstances the family are holding a private graveside service at Warwick Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for Myton Hospice may be paid directly to the charity
via their website.
Published in Leamington Courier on June 12, 2020
