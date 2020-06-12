|
CARSWELL David Mary would like to thank
everyone for the cards, flowers, kind messages
and support received.
David's funeral took place on
Monday 1st June due to the unusual circumstances at present,
so a celebration of David's life
will take place at a later date.
A special thanks to the staff at the
Royal Leamington Spa Nursing Home for looking after David in the last months of his life. Also a special
thanks to everyone who's been
there for me and David.
This is a name correction first advertised in last weeks edition.
Published in Leamington Courier on June 12, 2020