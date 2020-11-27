|
CARTER David CBE RDI (Industrial Designer) of Newlands Nursing Care Centre,
Stow on the Wold, formerly of Compton Abdale and Leamington Spa, died on the 16th November 2020,
aged 92 years.
Due to the present pandemic restrictions a private family funeral will be held on December, 2nd at 11am.
A memorial celebration will be arranged for a later date. No flowers by family request but donations in lieu for 'The Macular Society' are invited and may be sent to W J Wright Funeral Directors, Rectory House, High Street, Bourton on the Water, GL54 2AP.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 27, 2020