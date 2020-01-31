|
|
|
COGSWELL David Anthony Sadly passed away on
15th January 2020,
aged 89 years.
Loving husband to Audrey,
wonderful father to Andrew and Kevin, grandfather to Anthony, Daniel, Hayley and Holly and great-grandfather to Callum, Logan, Millie and Harley.
He will be sadly missed by his family
and friends (the family also wish to thank all the staff at Warwick Hospital for their care and support).
Funeral service takes place at
All Saints Church, Burton Dassett on
Thursday 6th February at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu
(to be divided between
Northend Village Hall and
'Macmillan Cancer Support')
may be sent c/o
R. Locke and Son,
Southam Street,
Kineton CV35 0JN.
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 31, 2020