|
|
|
Parkin David Reginald Mark
Passed away peacefully on
Thursday 19th March 2020,
aged 93 years.
Much loved Father and Grandfather.
Due to the current medical health situation the family have been obliged to have a private burial service.
A memorial service
will be held later in the year at
St Mary Magdalene, Lillington.
Instead of flowers, donations can be made in David's name, to the following Breast Cancer charity via
www.justgiving.com/fundraising/
bangoruniboobteam or cheques payable to 'CoppaFeel!' may be sent to
John Taylor Funeral Service,
1-3 Russell Terrace,
Leamington Spa, CV31 1EZ.
Published in Leamington Courier on Apr. 3, 2020