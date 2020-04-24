|
Patten David John 16.06.1949
Passed away suddenly on
Thursday 9th April 2020,
aged 70 years.
Much loved husband of Chris,
cherished Dad to Nicky & Donna and
a very much adored granddad.
Devoted brother to Diane.
He will be greatly missed by all
who knew and loved him.
Due to the current circumstances
the family are holding a
private cremation service.
A memorial service will be held later
on in the year in David's memory.
Family flowers only please
Donations if desired at the
memorial service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Apr. 24, 2020