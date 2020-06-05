|
|
|
Southam David Mary would like to
thank everyone for the
cards, flowers, kind messages and support received.
David's funeral took place on
Monday 1st June due to the unusual circumstances at present.
So a celebration of David's life will
take place at a later date.
A special thanks to the staff at the
Royal Leamington Spa Nursing Home for looking after David
in the last months of his life.
Also a special thanks to everyone
who's been there for me and David.
Published in Leamington Courier on June 5, 2020