Turrall David Frederick Passed away peacefully on the 18th February 2020,
aged 75.
Beloved Husband of Diane,
much loved Dad of Steven and Lisa, Father-in-law Heidi, beloved
Grandad of James and Lucy.
Sadly missed by all of
his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at Oakley Wood Crematorium
(South Chapel) on Wednesday
4th March 2020 at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to Prostate Cancer Research or Macmillan Nurses via www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.co.uk
Or The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 28, 2020