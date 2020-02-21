Home

Winter David William of Harbury, passed away peacefully
at home on 31st January 2020,
aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of Gillian,
much loved father and grandfather.
He will be greatly missed by
his family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at
All Saints Church, Harbury on
Thursday 20th February at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only but
donations, if desired for
'Harbury Church Heating Fund',
'MacMillan Cancer Support' and
'Médecins sans Frontières'
may be sent to
R.Locke and Son,
Caution Corner,
Brailes, OX15 5AZ.
Tel: 01608 685274.
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 21, 2020
