BARHAM Denise Patricia Passed away peacefully after a short illness on the 18th October,
aged 82 years. Loving wife of Michael, much-loved mother of Tim, Stephen, Natasha and their respective
families, beloved grandmother of Poppy, Effie, Holly and Mimi and cherished friend to many.
Due to current restrictions, a private funeral will take place at 12 noon on Thursday 12th November, following her 'final curtain call' at the Talisman Theatre at 11.15 a.m. (it would be lovely if you could either join us or remember Denise at this time). It is hoped that there will be
opportunity for friends and family to celebrate Denise's life at a later date.
Family flowers only, kind donations for
Dogs Trust in memory of
Denise would be greatly appreciated.
You can donate via the link:
denisebarham.muchloved.com
Any enquiries please contact
Henry Ison & Sons Funeral Directors, Kenilworth, on 01926 258626.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 30, 2020