John Taylor Funeral Service
1-3 Russell Terrace
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV31 1EZ
01926 426052
Dennis Chew

Dennis Chew Notice
Chew Dennis James 27.7.1931-3.8.2020
Husband of the late Doreen Chew, father of Christina and Carolyn, grandad and great grandad.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday 27th August at
St Marys Church, Warwick at
1.30pm followed by a burial in
Warwick Cemetery at 3.00pm.

Flowers welcome and may be sent to John Taylor Funeralcare,
1-3 Russell Terrace, Leamington Spa, CV31 1EZ, donations if desired in memory of Dennis can be made directly to British Heart Foundation.
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 21, 2020
