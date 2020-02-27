Home

Dennis Franks Notice
Franks Dennis Passed away at home in Dunchurch
on 11th February 2020, aged 81
after a short battle with cancer.
Dearly loved and forever in our hearts.
He is survived by wife Kath, sister Mickie, children Peter, Helen
and David & grandson James.
Funeral service at 3pm on
5th March 2020 at Rainsbrook
Crematorium, Rugby, CV22 5QQ.
Flowers, or donations to cancer or dementia charities are welcome.
Enquiries to Wilf Smith & Son,
Tel: 01788 814157
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 27, 2020
