Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Gray

Notice Condolences

Dennis Gray Notice
GRAY Dennis Robert
'Den' Sadly passed away peacefully in his sleep on the
11th March 2020, aged 86 years.
Devoted husband of Maureen and adored Uncle and Great Uncle to many.
Funeral service to be held at
Oakley Wood Crematorium on
Tuesday the 7th April 2020 at 10am.
All are welcome to attend
Family flowers only but donations if desired to be made in aid of
The Dogs Trust or
Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance
C/O
WG Rathbone
30 Clarendon Avenue
Leamington Spa,
Warwickshire
CV32 4RY
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -