|
|
|
GRAY Dennis Robert
'Den' Sadly passed away peacefully in his sleep on the
11th March 2020, aged 86 years.
Devoted husband of Maureen and adored Uncle and Great Uncle to many.
Funeral service to be held at
Oakley Wood Crematorium on
Tuesday the 7th April 2020 at 10am.
All are welcome to attend
Family flowers only but donations if desired to be made in aid of
The Dogs Trust or
Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance
C/O
WG Rathbone
30 Clarendon Avenue
Leamington Spa,
Warwickshire
CV32 4RY
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 20, 2020