Dennis Hawkins Notice
Hawkins Dennis Richard Passed peacefully at Gainsborough Hall on the 20th February 2020.

He leaves a loving wife, Margaret, sisters Eve and Sheila, son Neville and grandsons Tyler and Sam.

He will be dearly missed by all
his family and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 2:30pm, Wednesday 11th March,
at the South Chapel,
Oakley Wood Crematorium.

No flowers please, but donations
can be made on the day to Scotty's Little Soldiers or online by the following link https://memorygiving.com/
(please quote Dennis Hawkins
when making a donation)
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 6, 2020
