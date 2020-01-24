|
|
|
Ledbrooke Derek Norman Passed away peacefully in
Warwick Hospital on
11th January, aged 89 years.
Beloved and devoted husband to Hilda, adored and loving father to
Dennis, Phillip and Carol,
much loved grandad to Sophie,
Ashley, Lucy, Katie and George.
He will be greatly missed
by all that knew him.
A celebration of his life will take place
at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel on Friday 14th February at 3:00pm.
Bright clothing welcome.
Family flowers only.
Donations may be left at the service for Cancer Research UK and the RSPCA.
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 24, 2020