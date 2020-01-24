Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Ledbrooke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Ledbrooke

Notice Condolences

Derek Ledbrooke Notice
Ledbrooke Derek Norman Passed away peacefully in
Warwick Hospital on
11th January, aged 89 years.

Beloved and devoted husband to Hilda, adored and loving father to
Dennis, Phillip and Carol,
much loved grandad to Sophie,
Ashley, Lucy, Katie and George.
He will be greatly missed
by all that knew him.

A celebration of his life will take place
at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel on Friday 14th February at 3:00pm.

Bright clothing welcome.
Family flowers only.
Donations may be left at the service for Cancer Research UK and the RSPCA.
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -