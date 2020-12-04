|
Price Derek Keith Died, unexpectedly, but peacefully, in Warwick Hospital on
Saturday, November 21st 2020,
aged 90 years.
He was much loved and will be missed by many especially his wife of 50 years Audrey, Daughter Alison,
Son-in-law Peter and
Granddaughters Olivia and Matilda.
He was much respected as a secondary school teacher in Kenilworth from
1958-1995, part of the original Kenilworth Youth Club, Governor of
St Nicholas Primary School, active within St Nicholas Church and Kenilworth Probus No2.
There will be a private cremation at Oakley Wood, followed by a Thanksgiving Service, at St Nicholas Church, 2pm (invitation only), on Wednesday December 23rd 2020.
You may watch this service via Zoom (Topic: Derek Price Thanksgiving service Time: Dec 23, 12, 2020 2pm Meeting ID: 817 8942 9678
Passcode: 886661)
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory to
https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Alison-Selwood1 for the work of UNICEF.
Share a memory at https://derekprice.muchloved.com
For further information regarding other ways you may be able to remember Derek please contact
John Taylor Funeral Directors
01926 854261
Published in Leamington Courier on Dec. 4, 2020