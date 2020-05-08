|
|
|
Mawby Desmond Alfred William Sadly passed away peacefully in his sleep on the 9th April 2020, aged 88.
Leaving behind his loving wife Evelyn, children Sandra, Kevin and Adrian.
Loving father in law to Phil, Maureen and Trisha. Also seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
The funeral will be on 18th May 2020 at Oakley Wood Crematorium, only four family members are allowed to attend.
Family flowers only at the funeral,
any donations to the Salvation Army,
which was a charity close to
his heart, would be appreciated.
Published in Leamington Courier on May 8, 2020