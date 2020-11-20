|
|
|
Gabbitas Don Passed away peacefully at home
on 12th November 2020,
aged 81 years.
A beloved husband of June
and formerly Susan,
Much loved Dad of David and Victoria.
Father in law to Gavin and Carol and
a dear grandad to Matt, Tom, JJ & Eva.
He will be greatly missed by all
who knew and loved him.
Funeral service will take place at
Dale Street Methodist Church on
Thursday 3rd December at 11:00am.
The service will be streamed live by Zoom for details please contact a member of the family.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired in aid
of Myton Hospice via
www.justgving.com/don-gabbitas
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 20, 2020