GIANNELLI Doreen Mary Passed away peacefully
after a short illness on Tuesday
7th April 2020 aged 84 years.
Much loved wife of the late Guido Giannelli loving Auntie to Stephen, Rebecca, Christopher, Barbara and Luciano and dearest friend to Melanie.
She will be greatly missed by her many dear friends who knew and loved her.
Due to the current situation the family are holding a private burial service.
In memory of Doreen a memorial service will take place
later on in the year.
Family flowers only please.
Published in Leamington Courier on Apr. 17, 2020