|
|
|
GIBSON Doreen widow of Police Sgt. Horace Gibson,
passed away on 1 st June 2020,
aged 98, having unfortunately
suffered a major stroke.
She was an independent, positive,
kind and caring mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend to many; this is how she will
always be remembered.
A private family cremation has
taken place; a celebration of
Doreen's life will be held at a later date.
Donations in Doreen's memory for Myton Hospice, may be
sent c/o R. Locke & Son,
The Precinct, Wellesbourne,
CV35 9NL 01789 840744
Published in Leamington Courier on June 19, 2020