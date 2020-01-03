|
|
|
Harris Doreen Linda
(née Blunt)
Passed away peacefully at home in the company of her family on Wednesday 11th December 2019,
aged 90.
Beloved wife of the late Wilfred Harris for 63 years. Much loved mother of Elizabeth and Jane. Dearly loved grandma to Antony and Robert. Bubbenhall May Queen 1935,
Secretary For Electrical Contractor, and Flower Grower.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Giles Church, Bubben Hall on
Thursday 9th January at 11am.
Family flowers only,
Colourful attire also welcome.
Donations can be made at the end of the service towards floral arrangements at St Giles Church.
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 3, 2020