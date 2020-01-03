Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Harris

Notice Condolences

Doreen Harris Notice
Harris Doreen Linda
(née Blunt)
Passed away peacefully at home in the company of her family on Wednesday 11th December 2019,
aged 90.

Beloved wife of the late Wilfred Harris for 63 years. Much loved mother of Elizabeth and Jane. Dearly loved grandma to Antony and Robert. Bubbenhall May Queen 1935,
Secretary For Electrical Contractor, and Flower Grower.

Funeral service to be held at
St. Giles Church, Bubben Hall on
Thursday 9th January at 11am.
Family flowers only,
Colourful attire also welcome.
Donations can be made at the end of the service towards floral arrangements at St Giles Church.
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -