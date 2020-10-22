|
|
|
QUIRKE Dorothy Ann Passed away peacefully on the 6th October 2020,
aged 83.
Beloved wife of Neville, much loved mum to Alan, Kim and Tracey.
A much loved Nan and Great Grandma. She will be greatly missed by all.
A graveside service will take place at Warwick Cemetery on
Wednesday 28th October at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only, but donations
can be sent directly to
Myton Hospice and Parkinsons UK via www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk
All enquiries:
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 22, 2020