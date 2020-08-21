Home

Dorothy Barnes Notice
Barnes Dorothy Mary
"Dolly" Passed away peacefully on
8th August 2020.
A dear loving Mum of Paul, Jane, Rodney and the late Gary.
Much loved Grandmother,
Great-Grandmother and
Mother-in-law.

The funeral service will be held on
Wednesday 26th August at
St Peter's Church, Barford, followed
by a burial in the churchyard.

Flowers welcome and may be sent to
John Taylor Funeralcare,
1-3 Terrace, Leamington Spa, CV31 1EZ.

Or donations if desired in
memory of Dolly can be made
direct to Dementia UK.
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 21, 2020
