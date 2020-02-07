Home

BRISBY Dorothy On the 30th January 2020, peacefully passed away,
aged 89 years.
Much loved and missed by all.
Funeral service to take place at
Oakley Wood Crematorium
on the 19th February at 10:30am followed by a service at
Northgate Methodist Church,
Warwick at 11:30am.
Family only flowers but donations to be made, if desired, to The Red Cross and Dementia U.K. Donations can be left on the day or cheques can be sent to Hemming and Peace,
The Old Stables, 1a Brewery St, Stratford Upon Avon, CV37 0BQ.
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 7, 2020
