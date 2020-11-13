Home

Dorothy Herbetko

Dorothy Herbetko Notice
Herbetko Dorothy Hilda
(Dot) Passed away at West Heath Hospital, Birmingham on the 26th October aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jan, much loved mum of Julie, John, Tony and Karen.
Will be sadly missed by all.
A private funeral service will be held
on Monday 16th November at
Redditch Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to alzheimersresearchuk.org.
All enquiries to
W H Scott & Son Funeral Directors,
153 New Road, Rubery, B45 9JW.
0121 647 4261.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 13, 2020
