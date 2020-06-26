Home

H J Dawson Funeral Directors
22 George Street
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV31 1ET
01926 427464
Lawson Our closest and best friend has passed away,

Dot (Dorothy) Lawson.

Peacefully left the Centre of our Worlds on June 11th 2020 after a long fight with Pain over a number of years.

Dot will be forever missed as
wife and best friend of Paul,
mum to Shaun and Sherri,
mum in law to Fiona,
nanny to Kyle, Annabelle,
Luke & Charlie and close friend
to her wider family.

A private family cremation will take place at Oakley Wood at a date to be named but if you require to make a donations please forward to
H.J. Dawson, Funeral Directors stipulating whether it be for Warwickshire Air Ambulance, British Diabetic Association or Myton Hospice
in memory of Dot Lawson.

We will always love you x
Published in Leamington Courier on June 26, 2020
