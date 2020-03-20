|
RANSOM Dorothy Phoebe Died peacefully in Winchester
on 4th March 2020;
aged 97.
Beloved wife of the late Stanley
and a dearly loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Funeral service at
Basingstoke Crematorium, RG25 2BA on Tuesday 31st March at 11.00am.
A Thanksgiving Service in Warwick
will be announced in due course.
Family flowers.
Donations to National Brain Appeal
c/o Richard Steel & Partners,
Alderman House, 12-14 City Road,
Winchester SO23 8SD
or at www.rsponline.co.uk
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 20, 2020