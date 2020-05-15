|
|
|
Richardson Dorothy
(previously Wheatley) 'Our lovely Mom'
Dot passed away peacefully on Tuesday 5th May, at the age of 99 years.
Much adored mom, grandma,
great-grandma, aunt, friend and neighbour. She was dearly loved and will be sadly missed.
Due to current circumstances there can only be a private burial service.
A celebration of Dot's life will be held at a later date.
Family flowers only, but donations in her memory can be sent directly to Myton Hospice, Warwick.
Many thanks to the lovely staff at Priors House Care Home for looking after her so well in her last few weeks.
Published in Leamington Courier on May 15, 2020