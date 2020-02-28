|
|
|
Bicknell Douglas Reginald 29.09.1929 - 19.02.2020
Beloved husband of Joan.
Loving dad of Kathleen, Sheila,
Stephen and the late Richard.
Much loved father-in-law of
Norman and Brenda.
Adored grandad, great-grandad, brother and uncle, and friend to many.
Douglas will be sadly missed by all
who knew and loved him.
Douglas' family would like to say a special thank you to all of the doctors, nurses and staff at Cubbington Road Surgery, and Malin Ward at
Warwick Hospital.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 2nd March 2020,
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
South Chapel at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be left
at the service, and are for
'British Heart Foundation' and
'SWFT Charity' (Warwick Hospital).
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 28, 2020